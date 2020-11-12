  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Catholic School principal spends day on the roof

Thursday, November 12th, 2020

Carley Dunphey principal at St. Patrick School in Brighton, Michigan worked on the school’s roof after students surpassed 100,000 minutes of reading over two weeks during a read-a-thon.

“I put a challenge out there to our students that if they reached 100,000 minutes reading as a combined total for our whole school, that I would spend the day working from the roof,” she said.

“They met that challenge and actually read a total of 146,879 minutes. Read more

