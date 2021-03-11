Pope hints at an encyclical letter about sport

An extensive conversation with Pope Francis has been appropriately called “una ‘enciclica laica,’ ” a “secular encyclical” by his interlocutor, the journalist Pier Bergonzi.

In the course of the interview, Francis was asked if he might consider writing an encyclical on sports.

His response leaves open an intriguing possibility: "Perhaps this conversation can be defined as the start of an encyclical on sport. Let's see what God will suggest for the rest of the pontificate!"

