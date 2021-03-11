  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Home of Ōpōtiki Catholic principal burgled during tsunami alert

Thursday, March 11th, 2021

An Ōpōtiki teacher said their principal had her home burgled while they were out helping their students evacuate during the tsunami alerts.

About 150 children at St Joseph’s Catholic School had to be relocated yesterday morning.

The school is less than a kilometre away from the shoreline, and also surrounded on three sides by rivers. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,