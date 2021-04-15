Colorado seeks to legalize human composting

Colorado might become the second state to legalize human composting and allow human remains to be composted after a person passes away.

Colorado would come alongside Washington state in providing the ability for people to allow their bodies to be turned into soil after they die. The legislative move was attempted by lawmakers last year, but it didn’t get through their session due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as reported by The Denver Post.

The bill would authorize “human remains to be converted to soil using a container that accelerates the process of biological decomposition, also known as ‘natural reduction.’”

