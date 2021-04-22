  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
New Plymouth church café gives away more than $100k despite offering free meals

Thursday, April 22nd, 2021

The Cathedral of St Mary café is a popular spot for locals in New Plymouth and although hospitality has taken a hit over the past year, this servery is doing a roaring trade.

For a once-a-week offering, the customers are many.

“We get huge numbers through – 100-200 a day, sometimes more,” says head chef Jennifer Smart.

“Everyone comes for the crepes and baked beans and sausages are having a comeback.”

Each dish has a suggested donation of a dollar but no-one has to pay. Read more

