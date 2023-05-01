Repair Café coming to Hastings

After seeing what Sustainable Napier was doing with the Napier Repair Café, Hastings local James Taylor wanted to make a space where Hastings residents could come and fix broken or damaged belongings instead of throwing them out and buying more.

Opening in May, the Hastings Repair Café is a new initiative that provides tools and opportunities to protect the environment and support sustainability.

With funding support from Hastings District Council’s Waste Minimisation Fund, Taylor can hold the repair sessions free for people to come along with broken or damaged belongings and local volunteer experts will do their best to repair them. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.