  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Australian PM Scott Morrison mocked for praying

Thursday, May 20th, 2021

When Australian prime minister Scott Morrison addressed a gathering of pastors from the Australian Christian Churches (ACC), a recording was leaked on social media by the Rationalist Society.

They did not do that to make Morrison look good. Rather, they hoped it would make the PM look, um, weird because of his faith – or at least out of the Australian mainstream. Read more

