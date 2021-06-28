  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Woman abandons husband to marry the Holy Spirit

Monday, June 28th, 2021

A 41-year-old  woman allegedly abandoned her husband of 20 years and claims to have married the Holy Spirit in an act that has shocked Kenyans and embarrassed the church in the East African country.

A man who said he is her husband viewed the most recent ceremony differently: “There are not two marriages here. She is my wife.” Read more

