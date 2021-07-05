‘Are you serious?’ New bishop shocked by appointment

Msgr Noel Pedregosa was driving alone on the morning of June 14 when he received a call. It was news that surprised him completely.

Archbishop Charles Brown, Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines, told the priest that Pope Francis appointed him as the new bishop of Malaybalay.

“My immediate reaction was, Your Excellency, are you serious?” Pedregosa said over Radyo Bandilyo, the diocese’s radio station.

Initially, the 56-year-old “could not believe” what he heard but “out of love for the Lord and the Church,” he accepted the new role.

The nuncio instructed him not to tell anyone about it until the date of his appointment is published.

The bishop-elect admitted to suffering some sleepless nights since he was informed of the pope’s decision.

“I kept a low profile, but the Lord still saw me,” he said.

News category: News Shorts, World.