Following visitation, leader of Australian ordinariate resigns

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Msgr Carl Reid, 72, as the ordinary of the Personal Ordinariate of Our Lady of the Southern Cross, effective July 1. The Pontiff also named Bishop Anthony Randazzo of Broken Bay (Australia), who took part in a recent visitation of the ordinariate, as the ordinariate’s apostolic administrator.

Established in 2012 for the corporate reception of Anglicans into the Catholic Church, the ordinariate has 17 congregations in Australia, Japan, and Guam where the Catholic liturgy is celebrated in a manner that draws on the Anglican tradition.

Msgr Reid, a former bishop of the Anglican Catholic Church of Canada, was received into the Catholic Church in 2012 and ordained to the priesthood the following year.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.