Cameroon govt backs archbishop’s traditional medicine for COVID

The Republic of Cameroon’s government has approved the traditional medicine recipes a Catholic archbishop developed to help treat COVID-19 patients. The archbishop says they help save ‘even people on respirators’.

The Republic’s Public Health Ministry authorised sales of Archbishop Samuel Kleda’s medicinal recipes as an “adjuvant” or supplementary aid to fighting COVID-19 infections.

“This is in response to your application for a Cameroonian marketing authorization for your improved traditional medicines called ‘Adsak Covid, bottle and Covid elixir of 125 ml’,” the Ministry said.

“I have the honor to inform you that your file has received a favorable opinion by the National Medical Commission, which met in session from May 17 to 19, 2021.”.

This authoriszation is valid for a period of three years.

Kleda, 62, was named coadjutor archbishop of Douala in 2007 and became ordinary in 2009. He has practiced traditional medicine for 30 years.

During the past year Kleda has been offering people ill with the COVID-19 virus the medication he developed using medicinal plants from the African savannas.

The medicines’ main elements are Trichilia emetica, a plant from the savannas of northern Cameroon, supplemented by a variety of aloe vera. It is not toxic,

A number of prominent Cameroonians, including those in the government, have acclaimed the archbishop’s treatment.

In May last year, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute met with Kleda to inform him that President Paul Biya supported his traditional medication.

The government has also sought his advice. A month after his meeting with Ngute, Kleda was invited to a special session of parliament that discussed the use of traditional medicines in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

A few months later in September, Kleda held a press briefing to assure people his remedies are safe and effective.

“The protocol effectively treats the coronavirus with respect for standardization norms and the manufacturing process,” he said.

“The mixture is not toxic and does not produce any side effects. No patient has ever presented any discomfort after taking the treatment,” he added.

Nor has anyone he’s treated with his herbal mixtures died. “Even patients on respirators have been saved,” he said.

Cameroon’s COVID-19 Response Fund has been criticized by the supreme court’s audit bench, which highlighted the “erratic management” of drugs used for treatment. The government has also been overcharged for screening tests.

According to official figures, the overall vaccination rate of its about 26-million population is just 15 percent.

There may be hope on the horizon, however, in the shape of support from donations from other countries.

The Africa Report says the US is planning to send additional vaccine stocks to seven African countries, including Cameroon.

The US will be sending Cameroon 303,050 doses of J&J vaccine, the newspaper says.

During the past year, Cameroon has been simultaneously dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and cholera outbreaks. There are currently over 81,000 confirmed cases and have been about 1,330 deaths.

Source

News category: World.