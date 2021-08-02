Theodore Cardinal McCarrick charged with sexually assaulting a teen

Theodore McCarrick, a former US Cardinal, has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage boy during a wedding reception in the 1970s, court records show.

Court documents obtained by The Boston Globe shows that McCarrick is charged with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14.

McCarrick was defrocked in 2018 after a Vatican investigation confirmed he had sexually molested adults as well as children.

McCarrick is the first cardinal in the US to be criminally charged with a sexual crime against a minor, according to Mitchell Garabedian, a well-known lawyer for church sexual abuse victims. Garabedian is representing the man alleging the abuse by McCarrick.

