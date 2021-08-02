Elderly left to die as Thailand’s Covid crisis worsens

An 80-year-old Thai man was driven by his daughter and her husband to a village temple in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima on July 25. He was left to his fate, lying helplessly on a dirt trail leading to the Buddhist monastery of Wat Pa Suan Thamma Sawaddee.

The octogenarian, who was infected with Covid-19, was likely dumped by his daughter so that she would not have to take care of him during a raging months-long outbreak of the contagion that has seen human misery reach endemic proportions.

“Abandoning someone that is old and sick is an awful thing to do. To do it to your own father is unforgivable and unimaginable,” a commenter noted.

News category: News Shorts, World.