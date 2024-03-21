Thailand slammed for ‘double standards’ in prisons

Inequalities and double standards characterise the treatment of prisoners in Thailand, according to an annual report on the Thai penitentiary system from two global rights groups.

The 56-page report, jointly compiled by the International Federation of Human Rights (FIDH) and the Union for Civil Liberty (UCL), was released on March 19.

It covers developments, trends, facts, and figures related to the Thai prison system in 2023.

The report deplored the ill-treatment of ordinary prisoners and preferential treatment for inmates with a higher social status, a longstanding feature in the Thai prison system.

The special treatment of former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who returned to Thailand last year after spending years in exile, has been cited as an example in the report.

