Pope Francis gets a new toy

Pope Francis has received dozens of soccer jerseys and game balls during his eight-year pontificate but he got a new football-themed toy on Wednesday: his very own foosball table. Read moreAdditional reading
News category: Odd Spot.
Thursday, August 19th, 2021
Pope Francis has received dozens of soccer jerseys and game balls during his eight-year pontificate but he got a new football-themed toy on Wednesday: his very own foosball table. Read more
News category: Odd Spot.
Tags: football, Pope Francis
From 30/11/20 – to 11/12/20 the Royal Commission focuses on evidence from survivors of abuse in the Catholic and Anglican Churches and the Salvation Army and their experience of seeking redress.
Click to view and or read survivor statements to the Royal Commission.