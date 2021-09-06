Nearly 30 children have died in state care in New Zealand since 2017

Nearly 30 children have died in state care since Oranga Tamariki’s inception and an expert says the organisation has failed to deliver on its promises.

Of the 27 children who have died since April 2017, five died by suicide, 15 from natural causes, five from accidents, and two as a result of child abuse, homicide or manslaughter.

University of Otago associate social work professor Nicola Atwool told the Herald the numbers reflect how the care system is struggling.

“The high suicide rate, there are a number of explanations, and often people blame the experiences that led to younger people being in care for that vulnerability. But in actual fact, it’s usually a combination.” Read more

