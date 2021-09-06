NZ bishops stand with innocent LynnMall victims and against violence

The New Zealand Catholic bishops are standing with those innocent people who have been injured in the terrorist attack at the LynnMall supermarket.

“To those who have been injured, we hold you in our prayers and pray for your recovery.

“We are deeply saddened, and our hearts go out to you, your whānau, and the wider affected communities”, they say in a statement released on Saturday.

“The Catholic community of Aotearoa New Zealand stands with people of all faiths and alongside people who profess no faith, as a people united against violence in every form”, say the bishops.

Source: NZCBC

