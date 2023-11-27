Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell has expressed profound shock over a stabbing attack on innocent victims, calling for prayers and healing for those affected.

Three children and an adult fell victim to a stabbing incident near the Gaelscoil Coláiste Mhuire primary school in Parnell Square, Dublin on Thursday.

In a statement released on the Archdiocese of Dublin’s website, Archbishop Farrell said “It was with utter disbelief that I heard the news of the horrific attack on Parnell Square here in Dublin.

“An attack like this outside a school, involving innocent victims, including children, is particularly distressing.”

The stabbing attack triggered violent riots in Dublin’s city centre. About a hundred rioters wreaked havoc – setting a bus ablaze, looting stores and torching cars.

Farrell condemned the actions, urging nonviolence.

“We have seen with our own eyes how violence puts everyone—especially the vulnerable and the innocent—in mortal danger.

“In places we know first-hand, we have seen its power to draw people in and consume them in a spiral of hatred and destruction.”

Far-right ideology

Dublin Police Commissioner Drew Harris linked the riots to ‘far-right ideology’.

The attack resulted in 34 arrests.

The suspected attacker, a man in his late 40s, is under arrest. He was injured during the incident.

The police stated they were not seeking any other suspects and had not ruled out any motive for the attack, including terrorism.

Eyewitnesses recounted the sudden attack, describing the chaotic scene as children fell to the ground. The alleged assailant, armed with a knife, was swiftly tackled by bystanders before police intervened.

The aftermath of the attack left a 5-year-old girl in critical condition at Temple Street children’s hospital.

A seriously injured woman, a school employee in her 30s, is believed to have shielded a child with her body.

Another 6-year-old girl sustained less severe injuries, and a 5-year-old boy was discharged.

Nearby Dominican friars at St Saviour’s priory, stunned by the stabbing attack, prayed for those involved.

“These events took place very near the Dominican church of St Saviour’s in the north inner city. The whole community here is praying for all involved,” Father Conor McDonough said.

