Vatican wants boarding schools run by Heralds of the Gospel to be closed

The Holy See has instructed the ultra-conservative religious order, the Heralds of the Gospel, to close the boarding schools it operates in Brazil to educate children and adolescents.

The aim is to protect the residential students from the high risk of psychological and sexual violence.

The decision to close the schools comes after the Holy See reportedly received “information” and complaints from parents who had entrusted their children to the Heralds of the Gospel.

Denouncing the “rigid discipline” and the isolation of families, who were gradually cut off from the young boarders, the Vatican decided that, to prevent “abuse of conscience and control”, minors “admitted in any capacity” to the Heralds or living in their houses, colleges and convents, should return “to live with their families and in the care of their parents” before next June. Continue reading

