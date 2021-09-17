  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Midler calls on women to refuse to have sex to protest abortion law

Friday, September 17th, 2021

Bette Midler has an idea which she believes will make people take notice of the campaign against Texas’ tough new abortion laws

She tweeted: “I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress.” Read more

