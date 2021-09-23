NZ Catholic wins multiple awards

NZ Catholic received three awards at the 2021 Australasian Catholic Press Association awards held earlier this month.

The APCA awards are an opportunity for Catholic media to celebrate the outstanding contribution organisations make to the Church in Australia.

ACPA President Neil Helmore said, “Catholic media in Australia continues to strive to lift up the Church and celebrate the diversity and mission through dedicated and talented journalists, photographers and designers that make up the Catholic Press.”

NZ Catholic editor Dr Michael Otto said the recognition at both the ACPA and ARPA awards shows the consistent and ongoing quality of NZ Catholic’s writing, design and production.

“We were recognised as the publication of the year by ARPA last year, and these awards show the continuing high regard of our peers in Christian and Catholic media for NZ Catholic,” Dr Otto said.

NZ Catholic received the awards for:

Best Feature Content – Multiple Content Producers

Best News Content – Multiple Content Producers

Best Content – Climate and Environment (runner up)

The Best News Content reported on the resignation of Charles Drennan, the former Bishop of Palmerston North in 2019. The judge’s noted that the coverage was sensitive and comprehensive, while also demonstrating balance and courage.

The Best Feature Content covered the episcopal ordination of Michael Gielen last year. The judge’s comment praised the broad range of articles and photos that captured the occasion’s joy and significance.

The Best Content was for an article by Southland correspondent Peter Owens about an “urban forest” in Lumsden.

NZ Catholic also received two awards at the Australasian Religious Press Association (ARPA) awards. These awards recognise publications from many different denominations.

The ARPA awards recognised NZ Catholic’s ongoing coverage of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rowena Orejana’s article on the pandemic and conspiracy theories gained a silver award for Best News Story.

A front-page by Anne Rose won a gold award for Best Cover Newspaper. The headline was “light in the darkness” over a photo of a silhouette of Pope Francis holding a candle at the Easter vigil Mass at St Peter’s Basilica last year.

Other New Zealand publications to received ARPA awards were: Kete Korero (Hamilton):

Bronze award – Best Regional Publication (Kete Korero, Hamilton)

Silver award – Best Original Photography (Kete Korero, Hamilton)

Bronze award – Best Feature, Multiple Authors (Tui Motu Interislands)

At the ACPA awards, Kete Korero also received runner up awards for its education coverage and artwork.

This year, the celebration was held via ZOOM after the ACPA Conference was cancelled for the second year due to COVID-19 state lockdowns.

