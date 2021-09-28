  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Cavern discovered under Rome’s Monteverde neighbourhood

Tuesday, September 28th, 2021

A  350 metre long cavern has been discovered deep under the Monteverde neighbourhood in Rome.

It is one of the hundreds that have been blamed for a growing number of sinkholes that have swallowed cars and threatened to topple buildings.

Five years ago builders digging a garage realised that there was empty space beneath their feet. Read more

