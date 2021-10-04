Gloriavale leaders give community members option to have Covid-19 vaccine

The leaders of the isolated Gloriavale Christian Community have told its members they can choose to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

This is a U-turn from its past anti-vaccination stance.

The community has previously blocked the West Coast from hitting immunisation targets as its babies are not given vaccines. The community has a population of about 500 and about 35 births a year.

The West Coast District Health Board (DHB) traditionally had the lowest baby immunisation rate in the country, with about one in five local caregivers declining to immunise their babies or opting out of placing their baby on the National Immunisation Register. Read more

