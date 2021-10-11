Kindness helps convent face grief as 11 nuns die of coronavirus

The Religious of the Virgin Mary (RVM) congregation said Friday that Covid-19 claimed the life of another nun at their motherhouse compound in Quezon City.

Mother Maria Corazon Agda, RVM Superior General, said that 11 members of the congregation have now died of the disease.

“We may have our own version of 9/11 in our 337-year history— with 11 Sisters leaving us for the next life in a span of 14 days (from) September 13 to 26,” Agda said in a statement.

Sixty-two nuns and 52 lay personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 in mid-September, forcing the facility to lockdown.

Those who contracted the disease were all from the St Joseph Home, a separate building inside the compound that houses the elderly and the infirm.

