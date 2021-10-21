Charity Funding Shortfalls at Record Levels – Data

Hundreds of charities and community groups are struggling to meet multimillion-dollar revenue shortfalls as the impact of Covid lockdowns continue – according to new figures.

A local initiative which offers $1m in funding to charities and community organisations has had applications for over six times the amount of available funds this year.

New funding data shows the need is greatest amongst charitable organisations which provide social services on the front line of Covid – with community support groups making up over half (52 per cent) of those that have been allocated funding this month.

Many of these groups require urgent financial support to cover operating overheads such as power, rent and insurance. Read more

