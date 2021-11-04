COP26: Boris Johnson’s cows remark puts Kiwi science on global stage

A tossed off comment from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson about belching cows has put work by clever Kiwi scientists onto the world stage at COP26.

It was a characteristically florid speech from Johnson, who is also the COP26 host.

Amid apocalyptic warnings about the cost of inaction on climate change, there was a sweet shout-out to some New Zealand scientists.

“Two weeks from now, smoke stacks will still belch in industrial heartlands, cows will still belch in their pastures even if some brilliant Kiwi scientists are teaching them how to be more polite.” Read more

