75 years of uni theological study marked

An ecumenical service was held at Knox Church, in Dunedin, last night to celebrate 75 years of theological study at the University of Otago.

Theology head the Rev Associate Prof Christopher Holmes said the service was a way to honour what had been done at the university over the past three-quarters of a century.

“We are really grateful that we are not just here, but we’re thriving,” Prof Holmes said.

“Part of our celebration [last night] is to emphasise the really good and positive things that have been happening in the programme.”

The Christian faith was embraced by a significant minority in New Zealand, he said.

