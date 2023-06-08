Among the Otago residents receiving a King’s Birthday honours last weekend was Dunedin’s Gerard Anthony (Tony) Hanning (84).

He says it is a privilege to accept the honour for services to education and the community.

“There’s that element of surprise, because you’re not expecting it,” Mr Hanning said.

“It is an honour and a recognition of the things that are important to me.

"As much as the personal involvement, community service and education are two things dear to my heart."

