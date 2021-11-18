Japanese temples hold funerals for unwanted dolls

Throughout history, there have been Church debates — either locally or with the powers at the Vatican — that have had far-reaching and long-term consequences on the lived and intellectual history of Catholicism. One of them, for instance, was the Read more
When I close my eyes and ruminate on the word “king” many words and images come immediately to mind; a jewel-encrusted crown, a big palace with many rooms and servants, privilege, wealth, power, and authority over, a bell is rung Read more
Nine out of ten Catholics in France firmly believe the Church needs to change its attitude towards sexual morality, according to the findings of poll last month that was co-sponsored by La Croix. Many moral theologians in the country agree Read more
As climate change rages along its disastrous path of increasing and more intense natural disasters – hurting the poor most of all – it now appears that a majority of people are finally beginning to admit climate change is for Read more