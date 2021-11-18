  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Japanese temples hold funerals for unwanted dolls

Thursday, November 18th, 2021

Throughout the year, temples across Japan hold a “ningyo kuyo” (人形供養), a funeral ritual for unwanted dolls — especially traditional dolls.

The Shinto belief of animism teaches that everything can have a spirit or soul. The doll funeral speaks to this idea. Read more

