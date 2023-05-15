Vodou isn’t about sticking pins in dolls

Liam Richard-Howes, a resident of Palmerston North initially aspired to become a Catholic priest. However, his journey has led him to what he says is often the misinterpreted Haitian Vodou faith, where he is now recognized as New Zealand’s highest-ranking priest. He says that, contrary to popular belief, Vodou doesn’t involve sticking pins in dolls or sacrificing chickens. Instead, it encompasses daily rituals, secret ceremonies, and the belief in spirits that can possess humans.

Richard-Howes says that Vodou doesn't make zombies, Instead, it employs spiritual and magical practices to better one's life. For instance, if you desire more money or a new lover, Vodou has ways to help you achieve it. Learn more about this intriguing faith.

News category: Odd Spot.