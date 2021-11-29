Hillsong leader Brian Houston’s court case deferred until 2022

The criminal court case surrounding Hillsong Church Global Senior Pastor Brian Houston has been postponed until 2022 as the global evangelical church network leader faces allegations that he helped cover up his father’s sexual abuse of a minor.

Australian news service Eternity News reported that the Downing Centre Local Court in Sydney deferred the pastor’s next hearing until Jan. 27.

Houston, who founded Hillsong in the Sydney suburbs in 1983, is charged with concealing a serious indictable offense of another person.

At issue is the allegation that the 67-year-old had known about, yet failed to report to authorities, the sexual abuse of a young man by his father, the late Frank Houston, during the 1970s.

