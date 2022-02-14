Pakistani woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head by a faith healer who said it would guarantee she gave birth to a boy, a doctor said Wednesday.

Exploitative faith healers, whose practices are rooted in mystic Sufi lore, are common across Muslim-majority Pakistan despite the disapproval of some schools of Islam.

In South Asia, a son is often believed to offer better financial security to parents than daughters.

The woman arrived at a hospital in the northwestern city of Peshawar after trying to extract the nail herself with pliers, doctor Haider Khan told AFP.

“She was fully conscious, but was in immense pain,” said Khan, who removed the spike.

News category: News Shorts, World.