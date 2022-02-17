Polish Catholic leader asks Ukraine and Russian bishops to join in prayer for peace

The president of the Polish catholic bishops’ conference appealed on Monday to Christian leaders in Ukraine and Russia to unite in prayer with Poland to stave off war.

“We are bound together by a common history and the holy Christian faith,” Archbishop Stanisław Gądecki wrote in a February 14 letter to the Orthodox and Catholic bishops of Russia and Ukraine.

“Let us therefore unite the spiritual efforts of the followers of Christ of different denominations in Russia, Ukraine and Poland, together offering fervent prayer to the One who alone is Peace, to avert the spectre of another war in our region,” he said.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.