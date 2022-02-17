Pope boosts “disciplinary section” of Vatican doctrinal office

Pope Francis has officially divided the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) into two sections to deal separately with doctrinal issues and disciplinary matters, a move that formalises a practice of the past several years.

The pope made the move on Monday by issuing a new “motu proprio” called Fidem servare – “keep the faith”.

The “doctrinal section” will be in charge of defending Church teaching. In contrast, the “disciplinary section” will deal with cases of sexual abuse committed against minors and other grave delicts.

According to the new motu proprio, each section will now have its own secretary, considered the No 2 official in rank. That role will be “to assist the prefect in the specific area of his competence”.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.