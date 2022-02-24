  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Pope Francis spotted in a record shop

Thursday, February 24th, 2022

Pope Francis, a lover of classical music, slipped out of the Vatican last month to visit old friends who run a Rome record shop and came away with a gift of a CD.

Martinez-Brocal told Reuters the shop’s owners told him that they had become friends with the pope years ago when he was Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, archbishop of Buenos Aires. Read more

