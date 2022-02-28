Digital novitiate: new Trappist Abbot General brings creativity

The Order of Cistercians of Strict Observance (OCSO), commonly known as the Trappists, has elected a new Abbot General who is expected to bring creativity and innovation to the role.

Dom Bernardus Peeters, Abbot of Tilburg, Netherlands entered the Trappists in 1986 at the Abbey of Our Lady of Koningshoeven in Berkel-Enschot, the Netherlands, at the age of 18. He was ordained a priest in 1997 and has led Tilburg Abbey since 2005.

The new Abbot General said the Trappists were primarily looking for someone “who has the ability to be creative in looking for new things”. Dom Peeters has been recognised for the way he has introduced innovation in his previous role.

In 2020, Peeters began a unique experiment in his monastery when he started a digital novitiate.

A few weeks ago, the first new monks who went through the online programme physically entered the monastic community.

Peeters started the online programme to get people “interested in monastic life in our time”. And to develop a system to make sure that the quality is good.

The digital novitiate starts with a website that shows the whole process up to the final commitment through the testimonies of brothers. Behind that website is a series of six newsletters on major themes.

Since the start of the programme, some 80 people have followed the course, including a number of women. “You don’t hear anything back from a large number of them, and that’s not a bad thing” commented Peters.

Those interested have to come to an answer as to whether they really want this life. If they do, they write to the abbot and the actual contact begins.

The Trappists are known for producing beer and cheese and have done so since the middle ages.

Not as well known – they have been making chocolate since the nineteenth century. According to Peeters, “part of the proceeds are intended for mutual solidarity between monasteries, but a large part is also used to help people who need it”.

OSCO is present in 40 countries on all continents, with more than 200 monasteries both male and female.

“Together, we form one order, which is very unique in the Church. The only thing sisters can’t do with us is become abbot general, but the rest is completely equal” Peeters said.

