The Cistercian nuns of Our Lady of the Snows (Notre Dame des Neiges) have been selling snowmen to help support themselves.

Since guaranteeing cold transportation is a challenge, the purchased snowmen are shipped in liquid form by mail in plastic bags similar to goldfish bags.

Even if you don’t speak French, you can enjoy this tongue-in-cheek video, especially the last part. The nuns are clearly having fun! No translation is needed for the smiles on their faces.

The Cistercian nuns of Boulaur Abbey moved to Our Lady of the Snows in 2022. The abbey is in the heart of the Archdiocese of Cévennes, a region in the Languedoc-Roussillon in France. The region is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The monastery houses the relics of St. Charles de Foucauld, who stayed there twice. In fact, he entered the consecrated life, received his monastic training, and celebrated his first mass there.

The 450 hectares of land are now occupied by eight sisters aged 31 to 73.

