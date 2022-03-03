Caritas funding humanitarian work in midst of Ukraine crisis – Caritas NZ

Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand has agreed to send $10,000 to support Caritas work in Ukraine as we stand in solidarity with our sister organisations and with the people of Ukraine.

“We pray for all the people in Ukraine, especially the vulnerable and marginalised communities who will be most severely impacted by the recent invasion of the country.

“Eastern Ukraine has already suffered more than seven years of conflict which has dramatically impacted the lives of families, with more than 850,000 people forced to flee their homes and nearly 3 million people relying on humanitarian assistance.

“The invasion will only increase the number of people displaced and put those already driven from their homes in an even more vulnerable position” said Roger Ellis, Engagement Manager for Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand. Read more

