Parramatta diocese publishes Draft Synod Synthesis

Dioceses throughout Australia are progressing their Synod journey, with reports being prepared from the local consultation phase of the Global Synod on Synodality.

Individuals and groups were invited to reflect on and respond to a series of questions across the Synod of Bishops’ three key themes: communion, participation and mission.

The online portal for submissions closed in March with more than 1100 responses received on behalf of thousands of people.

Trudy Dantis, the national coordinator of the Synod of Bishops and director of the National Centre for Pastoral Research, said the various sources of information will allow for meaningful reports to be prepared.

Dantis said, “When you add the significant content that was gathered during the Plenary Council’s initial Listening and Dialogue phase, which was also collated at the diocesan level, there is rich material for each diocese to draw into their Synod of Bishops reports.”

The Diocese of Parramatta held a Synod of Bishops Exhibition Night titled: ‘A Church diverse, but in union’.

The meeting was held over Zoom (pictured) and facilitated by the Diocesan Committee for the Consultation on the Synod of Bishops and the Diocesan Synod Writing Group.

More than 650 responses were received and then assembled into a draft synthesis titled “Go out into yhe deep: become the Church Christ calls us to be”.

Anastasia Boulus, a member of the writing group, presented a summary of the responses. From the responses received, the writing group identified seven themes.

The themes explored and acknowledged the existing synodality of the diocese through pastoral councils, approaches to leadership, school commitments, and the wisdom of religious institutes.

The themes also identified areas for growth and change including

cultural inclusion and welcome

embracing the spirit of Vatican II

transparent and synodal leadership

more opportunities for education and formation

greater inclusion of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples

LGBTQIA+ catholics

those of other faiths

creative and welcoming liturgies

Jim, a participant, described the Synod as “a group of people together, listening intently to each other across the great variety of differences of points of view and considering what they’re hearing in a very prayerful way.”

The Writing Group was due to finish its report on 1 May, then to be forwarded as the Diocesan Contribution to the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference.

Sources

Catholic Outlook

Diocese of Parramatta

Australia Catholic Bishops Conference

Go out into the Deep: Draft Document

News category: World.