The famed Institut Catholique in Paris (ICP) has launched a series of eight webinars aimed at discussing themes related to the Synod on Synodality, Pope Francis’s project for Church renewal and reform launched in October 2021. The 300 slots at the first of these monthly sessions, which took place this past Monday, filled up quickly.

The purpose of the webinars is to “bring out good diocesan practices” and not let the momentum of the Synod dissipate, said Jean-Louis Souletie, a priest of the Fraternity of Missionaries of St Therese (FMT) who teaches theology and religious studies at the ICP.

The structure of the series gives each speaker ten minutes to express him or herself, which is followed by questions and debates with other participants of each webinar. The goal is to foster a sense of “neighbourhood theology”.

