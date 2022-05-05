Anglican leader apologizes to Canadian residential school survivors for church’s role

The head of the Anglican Communion told a gathering of Canadian residential school survivors Saturday he was sorry for the church’s role in the “terrible crime” that was committed.

The Rev. Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, visited the James Smith Cree Nation and heard stories shared by residential school survivors.

“It was the church that permitted it,” said Welby. “Building hell and putting children into it and staffing it. I am more sorry than I could ever, ever begin to express.” Continue reading

