Biden’s true colours show through

In direct contradiction to the tenets of the Catholic faith he identifies with, President Joe Biden supports abortion.

The Catholic Church catechism teaches abortion is a grave evil that destroys a human person with inherent dignity and worth.

Biden doesn’t accept that view. In a statement about a leaked document suggesting the Supreme Court will vote to strike down Roe v. Wade abortion ruling, he says:

“I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental, Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned.

“I directed my Gender Policy Council and White House Counsel’s Office to prepare options for an Administration response to the continued attack on abortion and reproductive rights. We will be ready when any ruling is issued.

“If the Court does overturn Roe, it will fall on … elected officials … to protect a woman’s right to choose … elect pro-choice officials this November… we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law.

He argues no “mainstream” religion claims to know when human life begins. His own views seem somewhat fluid.

In a 2012 vice presidential debate he was certain life began at conception. “That’s the Church’s judgment. I accept it in my personal life…” he said.

This week, he says: “Roe says what all basic mainstream religions have historically concluded, that the existence of a human life and being is a question.

“Is it at the moment of conception? Is it six months? Is it six weeks? Is it quickening, like Aquinas argued?”

A poll last week found a majority of Americans say the Supreme Court should uphold Roe v. Wade. They include majorities of non-Evangelical Protestant Christians, Catholics and those who identify with no religion.

Support for overturning the decision is strongest among Evangelical Christians (45%), while 68% of Evangelicals say abortion should be illegal in all or most cases.

US faith leaders are reacting to the leaked document, each according to his or her faith’s views.

Some are outraged at the leak and focus on that. Many want better support for mothers and children.

“A grave injustice will be corrected. Prayers answered. Now, the church must go over-and-above to care for mothers & their children.”

“Abortion bans are a violation of religious freedom. As well as a violation of dignity, autonomy, basic human rights.”

“I tell people of faith all the time … this debate is … about whether the government should have the power to dictate a woman’s health choices … this should be of great concern.”

“States will act to protect unborn babies or abortion rights… we must better support women with unexpected pregnancies.”

“Abortion justice is an economic issue, a racial justice issue … in Judaism abortion is not just allowed it is also mandated to preserve a pregnant person’s life and well-being. We will fight for abortion rights with all of our strength.”

