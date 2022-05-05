Pope defends media freedom

“A special thanks to those who, with courage, keep us informed about humanity’s wounds,” the pope on Sunday in St Peter’s Square.

He paid particular tribute to journalists who have died or been jailed in the line of duty, defending a free press and praising those in the media who courageously report on “humanity’s wounds”.

Speaking to thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square for his weekly address and blessing, Francis noted that May 3 will be the United Nations World Press Freedom Day.

Last month Francis honoured journalists killed covering the Russia-Ukraine war, saying he hoped God would reward them for serving the common good. Continue reading

News category: News Shorts, World.