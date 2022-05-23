Permanent ban means pro-choice group is back on TicTok

Days after experiencing a “permanent ban” on TikTok, pro-choice activist group Ruth Sent Us was back on the platform.

The group is advocating for demonstrations in front of Supreme Court justices’ homes.

Their account was restored with no notice or explanation, a Ruth Sent Us spokesperson says.

The group has been organising demonstrations following indications that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn 50 years of federal abortion protections established by Roe v. Wade.

On Saturday, the group posted from a “back up” TikTok account that it had been permanently banned for violating “community guidelines.”

“Individuals are notified of our decisions and can appeal them if they believe no violation has occurred,” the guidelines say.

“We will temporarily or permanently ban accounts and/or users that are involved in severe or repeated on-platform violations; we may also consider actions on other platforms and offline behaviour in these decisions.”

Prohibited activities include incitement to violence, bullying or sharing personal information such as home addresses.

Ruth Sent Us says many comments and individual posts taken down from TikTok have since been restored apart from one featuring bloody pants.

A video of demonstrators pouring red paint on the crotches of their white pants still appears on the Ruth Sent Us TikTok page, but now comes with a content warning.

Ruth Sent Us, named for former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, was criticised for “doxxing” (ie releasing private information) after the group posted a map marking the location of the six justices appointed by Republican presidents.

But Ruth Sent Us insists that it never doxxed anyone because the map used geolocation data for the pins, which identified the Virginia and Maryland homes of the six justices.

The “Extremist Justices” map was created by Vigil for Democracy, which is among a constellation of activist groups urging various protests and boycotts in response to the Supreme Court’s possible overturn of Roe.

Ruth Sent Us is also urging disruptions of Catholic masses.

After many Washington DC-area churches released statements of concern, Ruth Sent Us responded on Twitter:

“Stuff your rosaries and your weaponised prayer. We will remain outraged after this weekend, so keep praying. We’ll be burning the Eucharist to show our disgust for the abuse Catholic churches have condoned for centuries.”

Ruth Sent Us demonstrations frequently feature women in red cloaks and white bonnets – identical to those worn by women in “The Handmaid’s Tale”. Set in a dystopian future in which abortion is illegal, women are treated as sex slaves and forced to marry and bear children against their will.

In the weeks since the draft decision was leaked, numerous protests have begun pushing for abortion rights.

Ruth Sent Us has released a weekly schedule for demonstrating outside the justices’ homes.

Sourcr

