Local priest and businessman depicted in religious artwork

Thursday, June 9th, 2022

A religious artwork was removed after a local priest and a businessman were found to be depicted in it.

The $17,000 painting of St Sabinus meeting St Benedict features the head of the charity which commissioned the work as well as the priest who runs the cathedral. Read more

 

