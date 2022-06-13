  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
‘Dead’ woman bangs on coffin during her own funeral

Monday, June 13th, 2022

A funeral in Peru was dramatically interrupted after ‘knocking’ was heard from within a coffin.

A woman had been pronounced ‘dead’ following a horrific crash, and later put into a coffin ahead of her funeral.

But when her relatives hoisted the wooden structure onto their shoulders, they began to hear strange sounds. Read more

