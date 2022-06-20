Governance, place of women in French synod report

The Catholic bishops of France have written “a cover letter” to the national synthesis of the diocesan phase of the Synod on synodality. They produced a text that was significantly revised at the last minute to include calls for reform that emerged during months of consultations with the laity.

The bishops approved the text during an extraordinary assembly of their national episcopal conference (CEF), which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Catholic University of Lyon.

They invited more than a hundred people representing the laity, permanent deacons and religious orders to attend the assembly, which was to officially mark the conclusion of the diocesan phase of the Synod.

