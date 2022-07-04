Pro-life rally attracts thousands in Dublin city centre

Several thousand people gathered in Dublin city centre on Saturday for a pro-life rally.

The crowds assembled at Parnell Square at lunchtime, before marching down O’Connell Street and onto Custom House Quay.

The Rally For Life was the first in-person march to be held since 2019 because of Covid restrictions.

Organisers said the chief aim of the rally was to urge the public and the Government to rethink abortion.

A campaign to retain the three-day waiting period before undergoing an abortion was launched at the rally.

Megan Ní Scealláin, a spokesperson for the Life Institute, said: “Voters were guaranteed that women would have a three-day period to reflect between a first abortion appointment and the doctor giving the abortion pill, and it is appalling to see abortion campaigners now push to have that time to think scrapped.

“We know from figures released to Carol Nolan TD that between 800 and 1,000 women did not proceed with an abortion after that initial appointment.”

Archbishop Eamon Martin has said campaigners will continue to advocate that “both lives matter”.

He said those who support the pro-life movement are constantly “reminding society that every human life is sacred”.

Archbishop Martin said the right to personal choice has “been elevated above the fundamental right to life itself” in today’s society.

Sources

News category: News Shorts, World.