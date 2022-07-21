Scott Morrison tells Pentecostals to trust God, not governments

People should trust God, not governments says former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

In a sermon to churchgoers at Perth’s Pentecostal Victory Life Centre, Morrison said in his experience it would be a mistake to trust governments.

“We trust in Him. We don’t trust in governments. We don’t trust in United Nations, thank goodness.

“We don’t trust in all of these things, fine as they might be and as important as the role that they play. Believe me, I’ve worked in it and they are important.

“But as someone who’s been in it, if you are putting your faith in those things, like I put my faith in the Lord, you are making a mistake. Firstly, they are fallible. I’m so glad we have a bigger hope.”

Morrison – who is still an MP – was at the Pentecostal church at the invitation of Margaret Court, the controversial former tennis champion who runs it.

The service was to mark the church’s 27th birthday. Former federal Liberal MP Vincent Connelly and former WA premier Richard Court (Court’s brother-in-law) also attended.

In his 50-minute sermon. Scott spoke of the Coalition’s election defeat.

“Do you believe that if you lose an election that God still loves you and has a plan for you? I do. Because I still believe in miracles.”

Churchgoers applauded.

For the majority of the sermon, he talked about anxiety.

“All of this anxiousness, all of this anxiety … all of this feeling about the bills that are pouring in, all of this feeling about the anxiety – and then the oil of God, the ointment of God, comes on this situation and releases you, if you will have it, and receive His gift.

“We cannot allow these anxieties to deny us that. That’s not His plan. That’s Satan’s plan.”

Anxiety and mental illness are different, he stressed.

Mental illness has “very real causal factors” such as biological issues which require professional clinical treatment, he said.

At the end of Morrison’s address, Court told the congregation: “The Lord certainly has a life for [Morrison] after politics.”

Liberal MPs including acting Opposition Leader Sussan Ley have declined to comment.

Source

News category: World.