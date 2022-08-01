  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Pope says that with frailty and age, he is in new phase of papacy

Monday, August 1st, 2022

Pope Francis said on Saturday that his advancing age and his difficulty walking have ushered in a new, slower phase of his papacy and he repeated that he would be ready to resign one day if serious health problems prohibited him from running the Church.

“I don’t think I can continue doing trips with the same rhythm as before,” he said in answers to reporters’ questions aboard the plane returning to Rome from a week-long trip in Canada.

For the past few months Francis, 85, has been using a wheelchair, a cane or a walker because of knee pain caused by a fracture and inflamed ligaments.

He walked with a cane to the rear cabin where reporters travel, but sat in a wheelchair for the traditional 45-minute post-trip news conference, the first time he has done so on his 37 international trips since he was elected pope in 2013.

Read More

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: ,